Mom Arrested For Allegedly Driving With Children Sitting In Inflatable Pool On Top Of Vehicle

A mother from Illinois was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving her car with her daughters on top of the vehicle sitting in an inflatable pool, police said.

Officers received a call from a witness around 3:07 p.m. about an Audi with children sitting in an inflatable pool on top of it as the SUV drove over the Peoria Avenue Bridge, according to a Facebook post from the Dixon Police Department.

Police said they pulled the vehicle over and found Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, 49, in the driver’s seat and her two daughters on top of the vehicle sitting in the pool.

Yeager allegedly said she drove to a friend's house to inflate the pool, and had her two daughters sit inside the pool on the ride home to keep if from blowing off the car, according to police.

Police arrested Yeager on “two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, two counts of reckless conduct and failure to secure a passenger between 8 and 16.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation has not received a response from the Dixon Police Department on the incident.