NFL Will Pay For Kendrick Norton’s Medical Bills After His Arm Was Amputated

The NFL will cover medical expenses for Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton after his arm was amputated.

According to ESPN, the league informed him on Tuesday that his bills would be covered by the insurance of the league and the Dolphins.

Norton had to have his arm amputated after he crashed his truck last week. It was pinned under the vehicle and was cut at the scene. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Player Kendrick Norton Has His Arm Amputated After Car Accident)

This is an incredible gesture from the NFL. The Dolphins also placed him on the non-football injury list, which means he could see part of his nearly $500,000 salary still come his way.

The whole situation just sounds horrific, and it’s tragic to see a young man’s career get cut so short in such terrifying fashion.

Norton was in the early stages of his pro football career, and now it’s all over.

He’ll now have to focus on life after football and the extremely long road of recovery ahead of him. It won’t be easy. That much is for sure, but Norton should be thankful the NFL and Dolphins are still standing behind him.

I know I trash the NFL when I think they deserve it. That also means we have to tip our caps when they do something good.

Going the extra distance to make sure Norton is taken care of is something we absolutely should applaud.