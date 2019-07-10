NFL Network Will Broadcast Kyler Murray’s First Preseason Game With The Cardinals

Kyler Murray’s first preseason game with the Arizona Cardinals will get a national audience.

According to ProFootballTalk, his preseason NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 8 will be shown on the NFL Network.

The Cardinals' third game will also be on the NFL Network and the second one will be on ESPN. That means Murray's first three NFL games will all have national audiences.

This is a really smart decision on the part of the NFL. Murray has dominated the headlines ever since he won the Heisman last season at Oklahoma.

There was a time when people didn’t even think he’d play pro football. I said for a long time that he wouldn’t just play, but would be the first overall pick.

That’s exactly what happened, and now the whole country will get to see a ton of him in the preseason.

I can’t wait to see what Murray does with Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals. The man is a freak of nature. He’s got the speed of a defensive back and has a massive arm.

He’s best described as a created player on “Madden.” He might not look the part, but there’s no doubt he’s got the skills to play in the NFL.

There will almost certainly be an adjustment period for the young gunslinger, but I have all the confidence in the world he’ll win games in Kingsbury’s system for the Cardinals.

After watching what he did at Oklahoma, you’d almost have to be a fool to bet against him.