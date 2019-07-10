NYT Columnist Blasts Biden As ‘Closet Republican,’ Aging Echo ‘Following Bread Crumbs’

A New York Times columnist blasted former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, calling the 2020 presidential candidate a “closet Republican” who most closely resembles former President George W. Bush.

The New York Times opinion columnist Frank Bruni titled his op-ed “Joe Biden, Closet Republican,” and said Biden resembles Bush when he first ran for office in 2000. Bruni discussed how Bush’s campaign advertised him as a “tested, trusted, traditional brand” candidate.

Biden, Bruni claims, rides on campaign promises strikingly similar to former President Barack Obama’s, promising to “expunge the infinitely darker shame of Donald Trump’s presidency” by “returning to what preceded it: Barack Obama’s administration.”

Other presidential figures pose more new, romantic and exciting possibilities than Biden, Bruni writes, but Biden expects voters to go with their gut rather than vote based on Biden’s political record because, “The American people think they know me and they know me.”

“Biden, in contrast, is trying to get Democrats to do something that Republicans have more practice at: choose a nominee who’s due over one who’s new,” Bruni wrote. (RELATED: Not One Dem Candidate Mentioned Joe Biden At Debates. Every Single Dem Trails Him In Polls)

“He’s the liberal iteration of Bob Dole, the looser version of Mitt Romney, John McCain without Lindsey Graham glued to his side,” Bruni added.

It is said–too often, but with undeniable grains of truth–that while Republican voters fall in line, Democratic voters fall in love. Joe Biden is counting on the opposite. https://t.co/crFYuLUT9e — Frank Bruni (@FrankBruni) July 9, 2019

Bruni did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

