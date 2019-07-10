Ocasio-Cortez Calls Kellyanne Conway A Sexist For Mocking Her

Freshman Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said via Twitter that Kellyanne Conway is a sexist for mocking her current feud with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Those four female Democrats that Nancy Pelosi is brushing back, I think they are all freshman members,” said Conway during a Fox News interview. “A major ‘meow moment’ — brushing back in a huge catfight, really ridiculing them — and they voted against the Democratic aid package.”

WATCH:

Cortez was quick to respond on Twitter saying, “‘Catfight’ is the sexist term Republicans use when two adult women happen to disagree with each other.” Cortez continued, “The reason they find it so novel & exciting is bc the GOP haven’t elected enough women themselves to see that it can, in fact, be a normal occurrence in a functioning democracy.”

“Catfight” is the sexist term Republicans use when two adult women happen to disagree with each other. The reason they find it so novel &exciting is bc the GOP haven’t elected enough women themselves to see that it can, in fact, be a normal occurrence in a functioning democracy. https://t.co/s6eMMmvzrd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 9, 2019

Some on Twitter responded with past examples of the term “catfight” being used by both women and Democrats to describe female feuds. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez’s Chief Of Staff Wears Shirt Promoting A Nazi Sympathizer)

I’ll just leave this here. pic.twitter.com/Tdglbx6Yom — Adam Dawidowicz (@AdamDawidowicz3) July 10, 2019

Yes, Kellyanne is sexist towards women. That makes total sense. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) July 9, 2019

A few hours later, the New York Representative responded to some of the criticism she received by claiming other women, including Conway, can be sexist towards the same gender saying, “[The] patriarchy has no gender.”