Bipartisan Duo Files Lawsuit Against Ocasio-Cortez For Blocking Twitter Followers

Former Democratic New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind and Republican congressional candidate Joseph Saladino announced separate lawsuits Tuesday against Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for blocking Twitter users from her feed.

The move comes after an Appeals Court ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump cannot block Twitter users from his personal account, claiming that it violates the users’ First Amendment rights.

In ruling against Trump, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals wrote that “if the First Amendment means anything, it means that the best response to disfavored speech on matters of public concern is more speech, not less.”

“I have officially filed my lawsuit against AOC for blocking me on twitter,” Saladino announced on Twitter. “Trump is not allowed to block people, will the standards apply equally? Stay tuned to find out!”

Saladino is vying for the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democratic Rep. Max Rose of New York next year, and is suing Ocasio-Cortez in the state’s Southern District.

Additionally, Hikind told Fox News that he had filed suit in the state’s Eastern District. A moderate to conservative Democrat, Hikind served in the state assembly for 35 years, before retiring at the end of last year.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blocked me on Twitter yesterday apparently because my critique of her tweets and policies have been too stinging,” he said in a statement obtained by Fox News. (RELATED: AOC Doesn’t Denounce Maduro, Says It’s A Complicated Situation)

Ocasio-Cortez frequently blocks individuals and organizations on Twitter.