Pelosi Speaks Out On Swipe At Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Regrets Is Not What I Do’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she has “no regrets about anything” after a swipe at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other freshman congresswomen’s following in a New York Times article.

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, or “The Squad,” voted against a bill that aimed to provide emergency funding at the border. Pelosi told the NYT Saturday the four newer members “have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” but “they’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

Pelosi stood by her comments Wednesday, saying she doesn’t “do” regrets.

“I have no regrets about anything,” Pelosi told reporters after being asked if she was worried about her remarks dividing Democrats, The Washington Post reported. “Regrets is not what I do.”

Asked @SpeakerPelosi: Any regrets your comments to @maureendowd may have created some disunity?

“No, I do not. Four people voted for the bill. That’s what I said. And no other people followed. I have no regrets about anything. Regrets is not what I do.” — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) July 10, 2019

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi told The NYT on Saturday. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.” (RELATED: Bipartisan Duo Files Lawsuit Against Ocasio-Cortez For Blocking Twitter Followers)

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Pelosi’s comment Saturday, tweeting: “That public ‘whatever’ is called public sentiment.”

That public “whatever” is called public sentiment. And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country. https://t.co/u6JtgwwRsk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez also said Tuesday that Pelosi’s comments to the NYT were “puzzling.”

” … just kind of puzzling more than anything,” Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday, according to WaPo. “The idea that the millions of people that we represent matter less or don’t matter, I think, is a notion that I disagree with.”

Pelosi also doubled down on her comment that “four people voted for the bill,” WaPo reported.

“Four people voted for the bill,” Pelosi said. “That’s what I said. And no other people followed.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.