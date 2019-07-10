Watch The Music Video For The Post Malone Song ‘Goodbyes’

Post Malone’s music video for “Goodbyes” is absurd.

The video, which has been viewed nearly 25 million times since being released on the 4th of July, seems like it was planned and written after somebody dropped LSD.

The song seems to be about breaking up, and I didn’t get that all from the video. That wasn’t the vibe I got at all from it.

Instead, it’s about Post Malone getting stabbed, coming back from the dead, singing with Young Thug and then drinking a Bud Light.

You can give it a watch below.

Don’t get me wrong. It’s an incredibly well shot video. Visually speaking, it’s great. Having said that, I have no idea how it all applies to the song, which is pretty solid.

A knife fight? Coming back from the dead? Young Thug serenading the crowd? Posty drinking a beer? Again, did this get cooked up after a trip on acid?

Post Malone is insanely talented and is great as an artist. He’s outstanding, but I’m just not sure I can get down with this music video.

It was beautifully shot, but it just doesn’t make any sense at all. Of course, Posty is known for pushing the envelope, but he might have gone a shade too far this time.

Sound off in the comments with what you think. I’m sure most of you will agree with me.