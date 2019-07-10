‘Men In Black’ Star Rip Torn Dead At The Age Of 88

Legendary actor Rip Torn has passed away.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Torn died Tuesday at the age of 88 in his Connecticut home. His wife and daughters were with him at the time of his death.

Torn was known for many roles, but my generation knows him best for his roles in “Men in Black” and “Dodgeball.”

This really sucks. It’s never fun to hear about such a legend in the game passing away. Few actors even have an ounce of the success Torn had, and he did it for decades.

His role as the dodgeball coach and the boss in “Men in Black” were both awesome.

He also starred in “The Larry Sanders Show” for several years before he was ever known to my generation.

Again, most people couldn’t ever dream of having the career he did, and he did over the span of several decades. There’s no question he won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly tough time. There’s no question the world lost a good one.