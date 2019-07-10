Ronda Rousey Has Given Her Thoughts On The Equal Pay Question Before

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey has thoughts on equal pay in the sports world.

A clip from 2015 that recently resurfaced shows Rousey being asked about pay equality between men and women in the sports industry during a dispute raised by the Australian women’s soccer team.

Rousey was asked if she, as the richest person in the UFC, was upset that women were still seeing a gap in payment.

“I think that how much you get paid should have something to do with how much money you bring in,” Rousey responded at the time. “I’m the highest paid fighter not because Dana and Lorenzo wanted to do something nice for the ladies. They do it because I bring in the highest numbers. They do it because I make them the most money.” (RELATED: Ronda Rousey Makes Shocking Announcement About Retiring)

“I think that the money that they make should be proportionate to the money that they bring in,” she added.

Rousey’s comments have resurfaced as the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has used their platform after winning the 2019 World Cup to bring a conversation about equal pay to a global audience.

Every single member of the U.S. women’s team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation back in March. The women have been fighting for equal pay since it came out that they reportedly make significantly less money than their male counterparts.