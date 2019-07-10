Ross Perot Wrote Two Checks To Donald Trump Shortly Before His Death

H. Ross Perot, the self-made Texas billionaire and two-time independent presidential candidate, passed away on Tuesday, but not before cutting two hefty checks to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Perot died at the age of 89 after a five-month battle with Leukemia. He was perhaps best known for launching the most successful third-party run in American political history, earning 19% of the popular vote during his run as an independent in 1992. (RELATED: Ross Perot Dead At 89)

However, Perot reportedly continued to be politically involved until shortly before his death.

In March, Perot cut two checks for the legal maximum amount to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Perot was battling cancer at the time and the donations would be one of the last documented political acts of his life, according to the Boston Globe.

FEC data reveals Perot gave two donations worth $2,800 each to Donald J. Trump For President, Inc. on March 19, 2019. The billionaire also gave $35,000 to Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee (RNC) that is not beholden to the same contribution limits as the official campaign.

Perot also gave significant donations to Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) shortly before his death.

In many ways, Perot paved the way for a populist candidate like Trump to be successful against the party establishment. Craig Shirley, a presidential historian, explained on Fox News that Perot famously opposed the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), warning that the deal would pull jobs out of the U.S.

“You implement NAFTA, the Mexican trade agreement, where they pay people a dollar an hour and you’re going to hear a giant sucking sound of jobs being pulled out of this country,” Perot said in the early 1990s.

Perot also railed against America being the “policeman of the world” and urged other countries to pay their fair share in international aid.