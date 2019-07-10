DEA Threatens To Shut Down Sex Island Event In Nevada If Illegal Drugs Are Present

The DEA is apparently not too pumped about a Sex Island event that is taking place in Nevada.

The infamous Sex Island party, which generally happens somewhere in South America, is taking a trip to America, and the feds might not love it. It's not known where it'll happen, but people can buy tickets for $6,000 for three nights in Nevada. There will be helicopter rides, horse riding and much more as ticket buyers are able to have "unlimited sex with two girls per day (switching girls with other guests is permitted)."

However, the authorities might be shutting the whole thing down.

The Daily Mail reported the following:

But organisers The Good Girls Company were last week served with a warning from America’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warning that officers would raid the event – and deport tourists if drugs laws were being broken. Previous events have openly claimed to be ‘drugs-friendly’ and holidaymakers have told how illegal drugs including cocaine and LSD were freely available. The warning from the federal government read: ‘If any illegal substances are found on the premises of your resort, the immediate shutdown of the event be ordered.

First off, the Sex Island concept is hilarious, and the fact they're just coming to America to do it in Nevada, a state that isn't an island, is laugh-out-loud funny.

Prostitution is legal in most of Nevada, but LSD and cocaine certainly aren't. Imagine dropping $6,000 on a sex vacation (something I wouldn't advise) and then the cops just immediately shut it down.

In this case, the fun police and the real police would be the exact same thing.

In the event it gets busted, are you out the $6,000 or do you get a prorated refund? I mean, if you’re only there for eight hours and you really haven’t started your bender, how could the business really without all your cash?

Even for a sex event, that just sounds extremely unethical.

Finally, I really can’t decide if I want the DEA to raid this event just for the content or if I want it to actually happen for the exact same reason.

Either way, I think I win in this situation. It’s going to be hilarious if the police raid this thing with choppers and tanks. Imagine being in the middle of the act and a SWAT team kicks in the door.

At the same time, it’s kind of a win for freedom if the whole thing actually goes down. Again, prostitution is legal in Nevada. That alone certainly isn’t enough to cancel the event.

Stay tuned because we might headed for a standoff involving a bunch of naked women. Welcome to 2019!

