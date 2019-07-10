Summer Is Around The Corner: Here Are The Top 3 High Back Beach Chairs On The Market

If you are searching for the perfect beach chair, I can help. My ideal vacation involves sitting in the sun on the beach reading a good book. I can do this for days and never get bored. If you’re like me, the most important thing you need to pack is a great beach chair. Trust me, they are not all the same. Over the years, I have looked at and used many. A really good beach chair should at least have the following attributes:
- Durable enough to last for years. When you get the right chair, you won’t have to replace it each year. You can just grab it whenever a beach trip comes up.
- Easily portable. The chair probably isn’t the only thing you are carrying, so some form of strap is a necessity.
- Have a high back. A hot metal pole resting on your back in the sun is not fun.
- A sturdy built-in cup holder. This is a non-negotiable item for me. Most beach chairs have what I refer to as temporary cup holders – these are mesh or fabric version tacked on tot he chair. This is an easy inexpensive way for them to add a feature. These cup holders do not hold up to beach wear and tear.
There are tons of chairs to choose from. Based on the above criteria and reviews, here are the top 3 beach chairs available right now. Find your perfect chair and head to the beach!
1. Life is Good Beach Chair – $69.99. This chair is a sturdy, durable chair with all the necessary features and it marked as Amazon’s Choice. Plus, it is reasonably priced. It is constructed with a rustproof aluminium frame. Since the chair will spend a lot of time near or in water, this is very important. The extra large wide 20 inch seat, high back, and 5 adjustable positions make it very comfortable. It also includes the mandatory built-in cup holder. In fact, this chair has two drink holders big enough to hold over-sized containers. Backpack straps make it easy to carry while toting your other supplies. The easy to fold chair measures 26,2W X 29L X 33.1H inches and weighs 12.2 pounds. It has the capacity to hold up to 300 pounds..It is available in daisy yellow, Jake blue, and rocket green. The product also includes an attached pillow, a removable vinyl cooler, and a zipper accessory ouch for cell phone and keys. Recent reviewers say this chair is “well made and sturdy,” is an “incredibly comfy, amazing beach chair,” and they “would buy another one.”
2. Beach Mall Deluxe 5 Reclining Beach Chair – $79.95. This durable chair is offered in 10 multi-color patterns and it reminds me of my favorite beach chair. It has two features you don’t see on all other chairs. One is a slot for a paperback book or waterproof kindle. Additionally, it can recline to a flat position. This is nice if you want to lay on the chair instead of a towel or blanket. There are four reclining positions. Beach Mall’s chair is lightweight at 8.2 pounds. It measures 23W x 28L and has a 20 inch seat. The structure is made with a rust-proof anodized aluminum frame with durable wooden armrests with marine-grade coating to resist sun, salt, and sand. The wooden armrests also remain cooler in the heat. In addition to the built-in book slot, it includes a built-in cup holder, cushioned headrest, adjustable shoulder carrying strap, and an integrated towel rack. It also includes a zipper pouch for your cell phone that includes a headphone opening. This allows you to listen to music while keeping your phone away from damaging elements. The rugged 600 denier polyester fabric is triple coated to dry quickly. Reviewers comments include “two thumbs up,” “great chair, I’d buy again,” and “I’m extremely happy with this chair.”
3. Big Fish Titan Hi-Seat Beach Chair – $84.95. An expandable cup holder and slot for cell phone or tablet are built-in to the wooden armrests. It is the lightest of these chairs at 7 pounds and it includes a padded carrying strap for easy portability. It is sturdy, durable and will support up to 300 pounds. According to the manufacturer if you had problems in the past with your chair breaking, this is your solution. From ground to top, it measures 40 inches and the seat is 13 inches off of the ground. They have created the chair with wider seating and a higher back. It also includes 2.75 wide inch wooden armrests. The fabric comes in 6 different multi-colored options and is made of rugged, double-sided, triple-coated, quick-dry 600 Denier polyester. The anodized aluminum frame is rust-proof. The chair is built with the Copa Beach finger safe position system that reclines to three settings. The chair also comes with a cushioned headrest and a Velcro pouch to stow your smaller belongings. Customers gave the product five stars. The only negative comment was they preferred the permanent cup holders to the expandable ones.
