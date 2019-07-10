Summer Is Around The Corner: Here Are The Top 3 High Back Beach Chairs On The Market

If you are searching for the perfect beach chair, I can help. My ideal vacation involves sitting in the sun on the beach reading a good book. I can do this for days and never get bored. If you’re like me, the most important thing you need to pack is a great beach chair. Trust me, they are not all the same. Over the years, I have looked at and used many. A really good beach chair should at least have the following attributes:

There are tons of chairs to choose from. Based on the above criteria and reviews, here are the top 3 beach chairs available right now. Find your perfect chair and head to the beach!

1. Life is Good Beach Chair – $69.99. This chair is a sturdy, durable chair with all the necessary features and it marked as Amazon’s Choice. Plus, it is reasonably priced. It is constructed with a rustproof aluminium frame. Since the chair will spend a lot of time near or in water, this is very important. The extra large wide 20 inch seat, high back, and 5 adjustable positions make it very comfortable. It also includes the mandatory built-in cup holder. In fact, this chair has two drink holders big enough to hold over-sized containers. Backpack straps make it easy to carry while toting your other supplies. The easy to fold chair measures 26,2W X 29L X 33.1H inches and weighs 12.2 pounds. It has the capacity to hold up to 300 pounds..It is available in daisy yellow, Jake blue, and rocket green. The product also includes an attached pillow, a removable vinyl cooler, and a zipper accessory ouch for cell phone and keys. Recent reviewers say this chair is “well made and sturdy,” is an “incredibly comfy, amazing beach chair,” and they “would buy another one.”



