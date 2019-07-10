Taylor Swift Tops Forbes’ Top 100 Chart As The Highest Paid Celebrity

Pop singer Taylor Swift landed the number one spot on the World’s Highest-Paid Celebrity list.

Swift, 29, brought in $185 million in 2019 making her the highest-paid entertainer for the year, according to a report published Wednesday by Forbes.

The “Reputation” singer brought in $185 million before tax marking her highest total earnings in her career. The estimated number brings her total pay to a 131% increase after Swift earned a total of $80 million in 2018.

This isn’t the first time Swift has grabbed the number one spot on the list of entertainers. In 2016 she topped the list after earning $170 million for the year. Swift’s time touring continued to push her to the top of the list. The star’s Reputation Stadium Tour brought in a total of $345 million overall, completely surpassing her 2016 1989 World Tour as the highest-grossing tour in the U.S., according to Billboard Boxscore. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Reveals Name Of New Album On Social Media)

Other celebrities at the top of the list include Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Lionel Messi, Ed Sheeran, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, The Eagles, Dr. Phil and Canelo Alvarez.

Swift is set to release a new album in August so I can only image how much money she makes in the next year. Let’s see if she can make it to the top of the list again. She definitely deserves it. She’s the most talented artist in the top 10 hands down.