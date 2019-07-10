Mike Trout Wears Number ’45’ During All-Star Game To Honor Tyler Skaggs

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout pulled off an awesome move Tuesday night.

The MLB superstar wore a number 45 jersey during the event to honor his former teammate Tyler Skaggs.

The former Angels pitcher passed away July 1 at the age of 27 while the team was on a road trip playing the Texas Rangers. (RELATED: Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dies)

Watch the heartwarming moment below.

This was a great gesture from Trout. Losing a teammate must hurt like hell, and I imagine the Angels will do everything they can to honor his memory.

They’re already wearing “45” patches for the rest of the season to honor the pitcher. Now, Trout went out in front of America wearing a jersey with his number.

For the remainder of the season, we will wear this patch to honor Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/x3PAoVdUdJ — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 3, 2019

We won’t know Skaggs’ cause of death for several more months, and nothing has really been reported at all on what might have been the cause.

What I do know for sure is that athletes who are 27 aren’t supposed to be falling over dead. That’s not supposed to happen at all.

Let’s hope they’re able to get to the bottom of what happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Angels (@angels) on Jul 9, 2019 at 3:44pm PDT

Props to Trout for the awesome move. That was a real great gesture towards a former teammate.