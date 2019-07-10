Tyreek Hill Denies 2014 Domestic Violence Allegations In New Audio Recording

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill is now on audio tape claiming his girlfriend lied about a 2014 domestic violence case.

Hill was a player at Oklahoma State when he pled guilty to domestic violence by strangulation against Crystal Espinal. He was sentenced to a three-year deferred sentence. Now, audio involved in his child abuse investigation has the talented but troubled receiver claiming his girlfriend made the whole thing up.

“You f**king ruined my life and you lied on me in 2014, bro. I’m still not over that. I didn’t touch you in 2014, and I can put that on everything I love, bro. That’s the real truth,” Hill can be heard saying in the audio tape posted by TMZ Sports after it was initially obtained by 610 KCSP. (RELATED: There Is No Longer An ‘Active Investigation’ Involving Chiefs Star Tyreek Hill)

He also said to Espinal in the tape, “You was in my house. And did I pick you up and slam you? Hell no, I picked you up and put you out my door and after that you left. And on my son you did that, bro. And then then you get in the courtroom you want to sit up there and f**king cry on the stand. ‘He hit me, he hit me.’ Man, come on bro.”

The mother of his child asks where her bruises from the alleged event came from, and Hill just keeps responding with “did I hit you?”

You can listen to the whole audio tape here, and decide for yourself what you think.

Hill hasn’t been participating in team activities with the Chiefs ever since audio dropped that appeared to show him threatening Espinal and discussing child abuse. The league is currently in the process of deciding if he should be punished after authorities didn’t press charges.

The latest audio recording only makes the situation that much muddier and complicated. Again, he agreed to plea guilty to domestic violence back in 2014.

Ultimately, the charges were expunged.

The biggest priority here should be Hill’s young son, who was harmed by somebody several months ago, despite the fact authorities never could clearly say who was responsible.

What a disaster of a situation for the NFL.