Wisconsin Predicted To Finish 2nd In The Big 10 West, Nebraska Predicted To Finish 3rd

We finally have some realistic predictions about Nebraska’s football team.

As I pointed out yesterday, 247Sports published a piece about the Cornhuskers going 10-2 and beating Wisconsin.

However, the publication now has the Cornhuskers predicted to finished third in the B1G West and Wisconsin to finish second. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jul 9, 2019 at 3:16pm PDT

Two things here. I’m a little confused how 247Sports has Nebraska pegged to go 10-2 and at the same time have two teams in their side of the division do better.

Is the Big 10 West all of a sudden the toughest division in all of college football? Basic logic would seem to indicate it is if the third best team is 10-2.

Something doesn’t add up here at all.

Secondly, and much more importantly, I’m glad to see we’re finally getting some people to move towards reality.

Third place in the B1G West sounds about right for Nebraska. That would realistically put them somewhere between being the fifth and seventh best team in the conference.

That’s something I can live with. If I was breaking down every single team, I’d have the Cornhuskers right in that range.

Honestly, these are the first rankings I’ve seen that don’t have Nebraska out here looking like an NFL team.

Also, what is up with Iowa being at the top? They might be solid, but I highly-doubt they’re going to be better than Wisconsin.

No shot in hell. Jonathan Taylor and the rest of the squad are coming for blood, and they’ll be playing in the B1G title game.

You best believe that.