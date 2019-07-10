Afternoon Mirror: A Writer Finds Therapy In Fishing

Quote of the Day:

“God forbid we should allow someone to erase a comment that people were taking the wrong way and miss an opportunity to mob them.”

— Stephen Elliott, author, founding editor of The Rumpus.

MUST READ: Matt Labash, former writer for the now defunct The Weekly Standard, writes about fishing, his blossoming eating disorders and a broken front tooth in a new story for The Drake. He spells out the last six months of life after the jarring blow of The Weekly Standard calling it quits. He comes across “three wise men” on the Potomac in a candid essay on his fishing habits and the gnawing hardship of losing his writing job in only the funny way he can. The wise men may not know shit about fishing. But they know a good laugh when they see it: a man with the initials M.L., who loses his turd-brown hat in the water and trips and falls into the hull while retrieving it. Read “Unemployed Fishing” here.

Jeffrey Toobin’s mom was this journo’s prof

When asked to name a more crushing blow than “This is a great start,” from an editor, NYP‘s Jon Levine wrote, “When I took a broadcast journalism class at NYU, my professor (who also happened to be Jeffrey Toobin’s mother) told a girl that “she would never be on air” and strongly implied she should change her major!”

D.C. writer considers shaving her head

“I should shave my head. It’s too hot.” — Mary Elizabeth Chastain, writer, Reason, The Hill.

Breitbart editor really likes the yogurt from Walmart

“The best thing I’ve discovered on my diet is low-fat vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt… Which is only $3.50 for 32 ounces at Walmart. Like ice cream.” — John Nolte, Breitbart News. He added: “Only 6g of sugar in a half-cup, 6.5g carbs, 65 calories, no fat, and 9g of protein… nearly perfect food.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a fan club

“Reviewing intern applications. All from young women. Every one of them identified @SarahHuckabee as their ‘most admired’ Administration official.” — Alyssa Farah, spokeswoman, VP Pence.

Soap opera star lashes out at Tomi Lahren

TOMI LAHREN: “’Are you a citizen?’ should be the first question on the damn census! We deserve to know how many illegals are in this country and who we are paying for! Also, illegals should never determine funding or representation!!”

NANCY LEE GRAHN: “Are you a human should be the 1st question on yours.”

A plug for journalism…

“Journalism does beat working for a living.” — Patrick Howley, editor, Big League Politics.

On the death of Ross Perot…

“My condolences to the family of Ross Perot. My father @BillyGraham said Ross Perot was one of the smartest men he had ever met. He was a member at Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas when my uncle Clayton Bell was pastor. Join me in praying for his loved ones.” — Franklin Graham.

Noted: “Only Fox News is airing @ericswalwell’s press conference.” — David Rutz, managing editor, Washington Free Beacon.

In recent hires…

Variety hires BuzzFeed‘s Kate Arthur to be Editor-at-Large. Yes, she’s “thrilled!” She was at BuzzFeed for six and a half years.

Confessional.

“I have some irl friends who are super cool in person and total buzzkills on social media. It’s so weird.” — Cassandra Fairbanks, District Herald.

Meghan McCain on Twitter blocking: ‘SUCK IT UP, COME ON!’

Side note: McCain recently blocked The Mirror on Twitter for some unforeseen reason as did her ex-pal Denise McAllister, a former contributor to The Federalist, who called McCain and her co-hosts “a roundtable of delusional mental midgets” before she was unceremoniously canned from The Federalist by McCain’s husband, Ben Domenech, after McAllister mocked Twitter foreman Yashar Ali for his sexual preferences. This was, of course, after Ali questioned the health of McAllister’s marriage after she publicly scolded herself for interrupting her husband while he was watching sports.

“He doesn’t know his purpose as a man,” McAllister fired back at Ali back in April. “He doesn’t know his purpose as a human being. He doesn’t know his purpose as an individual. So he wallows and tries to find himself in another man’s asshole. Sad.”

This all gets very complicated.

In May, a month after McAllister’s cute “another man’s asshole” remark, Domenech went off on NBC late-night host Seth Meyers after he challenged his wife on his show. He tweeted that Meyers “regularly gargled the balls” of SNL”s Lorne Michaels. He quickly apologized.

McCain announced Wednesday that she is so adamantly against blocking. We’re talking public officials, not her.(RELATED: I’m Crying Because Meghan McCain Blocked Me On Twitter)

“I mean of all the things they have to do all day, that’s what they’re dong?” she ranted about President Trump and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). “Suck it up, come on. I actually don’t think elected officials should be able to block people on Twitter. It’s so stupid.”

Yeah, she makes a great point. It’s so stupid.