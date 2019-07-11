Amal Clooney Takes Veiled Swipe At Trump, Saying He ‘Vilifies The Media’

Amal Clooney definitely took a veiled swipe at President Donald Trump during a media conference and accused him, without specially naming him, of vilifying the media.

“Today, the country of James Madison has a leader who vilifies the media, making honest journalists all over the world more vulnerable to abuse,” the human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney shared during her appearance at the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London, per ABC.com in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Marco Rubio Says America’s Reputation On ‘Human Rights’ Should Trump Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia)

WATCH:

At one point in her speech, Amal said, “As James Madison — one of America’s founding fathers — warned us more than 200 years ago, the right to a free press is the only effectual guardian of every other right. Yet today journalists are under attack like never before.“(RELATED:Amal Clooney Criticizes Trump For Labeling The Press ‘The Enemy Of The People’)

The attorney also blasted world leaders for how they responded to the murder of former Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, per the Hill.

Khashoggi was killed during a visit to the Saudia Arabian consulate in Turkey back in October 2018.

“And last year, when Jamal Khashoggi, Washington Post columnist, was tortured to death and dismembered by Saudi Arabian officials in Istanbul, world leaders responded with little more than a collective shrug,” the wife of actor Clooney explained.

Amal Clooney criticizes world leaders for ‘collective shrug’ over killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi https://t.co/VfoflPo486 pic.twitter.com/eWzjv0LqP9 — TIME (@TIME) July 10, 2019

As previously reported, Clooney has also criticized the president and called Trump’s immigration policies and fight against terrorism “violations of international human rights law.”