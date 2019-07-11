Antonio Brown Goes Through Insane Balancing Workout

Antonio Brown recently did a wild workout.

In a video posted by @doctor_reef, the Raiders star stood on a balance ball making catches with “resisted arms simulating defenders while attacking the ball” and strobes impacting his ability to see.

Not once did he fall or really even come close to it. Watch the absurd video below.

I know I trash Antonio Brown pretty regularly because I do think he’s an absolute clown, but there’s no question that display of athleticism was absurd. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Won’t Have A Single Practice Open To The Public During Training Camp)

If I tried that 100 times, I would fail every single time. I might fail without the strobes and arm restraints.

I’m not even sure if I could catch a football on a balance ball if my life depended on it, and Brown is out here making it look like a walk in the park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jun 20, 2019 at 9:43pm PDT

Again, I’m no fan of Antonio Brown. Not even a little bit. I think the guy is a massive distraction most of the time, but you have to give props where they’re due.

That workout was incredible, and it is a sign the man just makes plays. Now, we’ll have to see what he can do with the Raiders this season.

He’s clearly doing what it takes to get ready.