‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Files For Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage

The creator of the beloved “Bachelor” franchise has filed for divorce from his wife of five years.

Mike Fleiss, 55, filed divorce papers Tuesday, according to a report published Wednesday by The Blast. The couple have been married for five years after tying the knot in 2014. Fleiss and former Miss America Laura Kaeppeler share a four-year-old son together as well.

The “Bachelor” mastermind reportedly had a prenup in place that will determine the amount of child support and spousal support. Fleiss is requesting full custody of his son and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Proves He Is Yet Again He Is The Worst Guy On The Show)

This is the second divorce for Fleiss who was previously married to Alexandra Vorbeck.

While it’s truly a sad event, I think it’s kind of ironic that the creator of a reality show about love has been divorced twice. You want things to work out between the contestants that go on “The Bachelor” or “Bachelorette,” but how do you trust someone who can’t seem to keep his own relationships going?

At least we know Fleiss really does believe in love. He didn’t just give up after his first marriage. Maybe he knows he could find love again. We might be looking at our next bachelor.