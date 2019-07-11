Neighborhood Dog Chases Off Bear Eating Birdseeds Out Of New Jersey Backyard

A New Jersey neighborhood dog is being labeled a hero after it chased a bear away from a home.

Mark Stinziano of New Jersey was filming a giant bear eating birdseed from his backyard when the neighbor’s dog suddenly intervened, according to a report published Thursday by an NBC affiliate.

In the clip the bear is munching away when Riley, a black dog, comes running into the backyard and chases the bear away from the house. (RELATED: Dan Bilzerian Feeds A Grizzly Bear In Viral Instagram Video)

“My neighbors dog is getting a steak dinner next time I see him. He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time. Now he is keeping them safe!,” Stinziano wrote in a post he shared on Facebook.

This dog deserve a steak dinner, or multiple steak dinners for weeks. Bears will literally eat anything including garbage, so people see bears in their backyards often when food is left out.

The black bear was twice the size of Riley so I love that he was brave enough to come running in the backyard to fight the bear off.

Riley could have gotten seriously hurt, instead he’s become a hero.