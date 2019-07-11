Charlamagne Tha God: Biden ‘Suffers From Old White Male Entitlement’

Radio personality Charlamagne tha God said former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “suffers from old, white male entitlement” on CNN Thursday.

“I think Joe Biden fumbles all the time, because Joe Biden suffers from old white male entitlement,” Charlamagne told host Don Lemon. “Where he just can’t simply say, ‘I was wrong.’ Where he can’t simply say, ‘I’m sorry.’ Where he cant simply say, ‘Hey, you know I thought this way at one time, but now I think a different way.'”

WATCH:

Lemon followed up by asking why Biden enjoys support from black Americans, if this is true, to which Charlamagne replied, “It’s all about Barack Obama,” but that doesn’t mean they don’t have reservations. Biden’s “old white male entitlement mentality” is the “epitome of privilege,” he said. (RELATED: Democrats Divided On How To Attack Biden Without Tarnishing Obama Legacy)

“Do you think that some people are too old to run?” Lemon asked.

“I don’t think people are too old, but I think that you can have old ideas, you know?” Charlamagne replied. “And I think you have to be willing to, to, to learn new things, you know? Really you got to be willing to unlearn. That’s what I’m more interested in, what have you unlearned?” (RELATED: Biden Gets A Pass From Media On Son Hunter’s China Ties)

“A lot of these guys aren’t telling us what they unlearned, because they’re still holding onto those old things that we’re complaining about.”

A Morning Consult poll released Tuesday found Biden still leads the Democratic candidates among black voters, but the percentage who name him as their first choice dropped by 8 percent following the first primary debate. He maintains a favorable rating with 76 percent of black voters.