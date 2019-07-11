Coast Guardsman Jumps On Top Of A Moving Suspected Narco Sub And The Video Is Incredible

Think the Coast Guard is the least of all the United States military branches? This video of a coast guardsman jumping on top of a moving submarine just might change your mind.

In the clip shared Thursday by Task and Purpose.com from a recently published video from the Defense Department, we can hear crew members from Coast Guard Cutter Munro pointing and shouting in Spanish "Stop your boat! Now!" at the fast-moving "self-propelled semi-submersible suspected drug smuggling vessel" while riding in a boat close by.

The video, taken last month in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, is truly epic. Check this out!

WATCH:

The guardsman can be overheard telling other crew members, "that's going to be hard to get on" when referencing the 40-foot sub, per SF Gate.

The next thing we see, is the boat pull up right alongside the moving vessel and one of the guardsmen leap onto the moving vessel and start pounding on the hatch door.

Per the outlet:

The clip, which appears to have been recorded via helmet cam, ends with the narco sub crew opening the hatch, and emerging with their hands in the air.

Inside the crew reportedly found more than 17,000 pounds of cocaine, which was estimated to be worth $232 million, per a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, Lt. Commander Stephen Brickey.

The footage was part of more than a dozen similar drug interdictions the Coast Guard took part in between May and July 2019.

On Thursday, the Munro crew was scheduled to offload “39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana worth a combined estimated $569 million,” in San Diego, California, according to a Coast Guard press release.