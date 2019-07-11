Ocasio-Cortez Attacks Biden’s Age

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacked Joe Biden’s age during her appearance on “The New Yorker Radio Hour” Tuesday.

The 29-year-old freshman congresswoman has had a somewhat contentious relationship with establishment Democrats since taking office. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Thinks Committee Assignments Are A Party Plot Against Her)

“His [Biden’s] performance on the stage kind of raised some questions with respect to [his age],” she told the New Yorker’s David Remnick recalling the Democratic Primary Debates during a podcast.

Ocasio-Cortez slams Joe Biden: debate “raised some questions” about his “capacity”https://t.co/wkcRZnjXkW pic.twitter.com/rY2I1vEesi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2019

She went on to hit Biden over his previous ties to segregationists. Biden must “know how to apologize for praising segregationists,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“That’s a red flag already,” she said, according to Fox.

Ocasio-Cortez is no stranger to criticizing Biden. In May she attacked his position on climate change as “middle of the road” compared to her approach, Fox reported.

Biden is comfortable with his moderate identity. “Look, it’s center left, that’s where I am,” he told CNN on Friday. Biden also expressed his belief that a “mainstream” Democrat is what the party needs to win the 2020 presidential election.

“I think Ocasio-Cortez is a brilliant, bright woman,” Biden told CNN, “but she won a primary. In general election fights, who won? Mainstream Democrats who are very progressive on social issues and very strong on education, health care.”

