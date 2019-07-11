The Civil War In The Democratic Party

On today’s podcast we discuss the growing civil war in the Democratic Party. The open hostility between Nancy Pelosi and the “gang of four”left-wing freshmen Congresswomen with large social media followings and no accomplishments is blowing up, but it’s not the only fight inside the party. Joe Biden is under attack not only from the radical left, but from the liberal media as well. Plus, Bernie introduces another worthless climate resolution, it’s cool to burn an American flag but a hate crime to burn a gay pride flag, and a man is completely eaten by his 18 dogs.

Democrats are firing down their own trench. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is scolding the gang of four – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley – for attacking their fellow Democrats on social media. In response to the private criticism from Pelosi, AOC is accusing the Speaker of marginalizing “women of color.” Every time these four Members are criticized they respond by crying racism, even against their own side. We get into the whole hilarious thing.

The knives are out for Joe Biden. Not only are the more left-wing Democrats gunning for him because he’s too “moderate,” too old, too straight, and too white, now the establishment media has him in its sights. A New York Times columnist wrote a piece calling Biden “a closet Republican” and comparing him to Bob Dole, John McCain, and Mitt Romney. Why are they going after him and who benefits if they succeed? We dissect it all.

Bernie Sanders and AOC are serious about the most important issue facing mankind that they’ve introduced a new resolution declaring climate change an emergency. But if it’s so important, why aren’t they introducing actual legislation to address it? Might it be because they’re using the issue as a campaign weapon but don’t want people to see what they really want to use it to impose? We discuss.

New York is pursuing hate crime charges against a man who burned a gay pride flag in front of a gay bar. Why is boring a pride flag a hate crime, but burning an American flag free speech? And man in Texas was eaten by his 18 dogs, which goes to show that you can have too many pets.

