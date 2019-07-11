ESPN’s Football Power Index Predicts The Badgers Will Go 6-6

ESPN has apparently lost its mind as a sports network.

According to the network’s Football Power Index, the Wisconsin Badgers are likely to only go 6-6 this season. The projections have likely wins over South Florida, Central Michigan, Northwestern, Kent State, Illinois and Purdue. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

As for the rest of the slate, the projections have my Badgers losing to Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jul 2, 2019 at 12:11pm PDT

Six wins? Six wins? Are you kidding me? I only have one message for everybody who believes a six win season is going to happen.

You have to be high out of your mind if you actually believe Wisconsin is only going to win six games. You should be drug tested and then imprisoned.

That’s the only way to deal with the losers, haters and critics. Shut them down, imprison them and then prove to the world why we’re the best.

Go ahead and sleep on the Badgers. This is a redemption season. It’s a B1G title or bust for us. If you don’t like it, then get the hell out of the way because Wisconsin is coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jun 27, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

Stay tuned, folks. Things are going to start popping off August 30, and we’re not stopping once we get started.

We’re coming for everything.