Former Texas Regent Claims Nick Saban Wanted To Leave Alabama For The Longhorns

Football coach Nick Saban apparently considered leaving Alabama for Texas.

According to former Texas regent Tom Hicks, the six-time national champion looked at leaving the Crimson Tide after the 2012 season to go to Texas. Obviously, the move never occurred, but discussions were had, according to Hicks. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

The former regent said the following during a conversation with Corby Davidson about Saban potentially taking over the Longhorns program, according to AL.com:

We had a call from his agent… Another regent and I had a conversation with Saban and his agent. He [Sexton] said ‘if Saban was a business guy, he’s what you’d call a turnaround artist, he’s not a long-term CEO. He’d go somewhere and fix it, win and move on. He knows he’ll never catch Bear Bryant’s legacy at Alabama. But he’d like to create his legacy that he’d won more national championships at more schools than anybody else. He’s already done that at LSU, he’s already done that at Alabama. He knows he could win a national championship at Texas. He knows he can.’

Hicks said a plan was pitched to the Longhorns head coach at the time Mack Brown for Saban to come in and replace him, and Brown wasn’t having any of it.

You can listen to the full audio below.

Fascinating audio from a June 27 podcast with former Texas Regent Tom Hicks and Corby Davidson. Hicks details the Saban to Texas courtship after ‘12 season. Including a conversation w/Jimmy Sexton & Mack Brown about the potential of Saban heading to Austin. @finebaum @3ManFront pic.twitter.com/2NNPYmiVkw — Pat Smith (@patsmithradio) July 9, 2019

How crazy would it have been if Saban actually dipped out of Tuscaloosa for the Longhorns. It’s crazy to think how different the landscape of college football could be.

Over the past few years, he’s turned Alabama into an absurd powerhouse that just cranks out national titles. In the same time period, Texas hasn’t done much of anything.

They’re trending in the proper direction, but they’ve still got a long ways to go.

This has got to hurt to hear if you’re a fan of the Longhorns. Knowing Saban might have had interest, but they rode with Mack Brown and then Charlie Strong is laugh-out-loud funny.

I have no doubt at all Nick Saban could have won a title with Texas. I have no doubt at all. All the man knows how to do is win.

The pain of Texas fans truly knows no limits, and these comments from Hicks are just rubbing salt in the wound.

If you’re a fan of the Longhorns, it might be time to just grab a beer and wash away the pain of knowing Saban might have wanted to join the program.

It’s not a great day to be a Texas fan.