Watch The Honest Trailer For Season 6 Through 8 Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

Screen Junkies dropped the honest trailer Tuesday for “Game of Thrones,” and it’s outstanding.

As you all know, I am a huge fan of "Thrones." I watched religiously when it was on, and you also all know that I wasn't happy with how the eighth and final season ended.

I just wasn’t. I thought it was incredibly weak. The whole thing was a gigantic letdown, and nothing you say will change my mind.

Having said that, it’s always great seeing an honest trailer for any movie or show, and this one didn’t disappoint. Give it a watch below to see Screen Junkies comically pick apart the final few seasons.

It’s amazing how much “Game of Thrones” impacted our culture. Here we are more than two months since it finished up, and people are still talking about it nonstop.

Again, I might have hated the ending, but I do love the show. That's why I'm pumped for the prequel that's currently filming.

Someday, I’ll probably be able to stomach the ending. It just won’t be right now.

Hopefully, the prequels keep up the high standard set by the show until the end. That’s really all we can ask for, and maybe we’ll get a few more honest trailers along the way.

Shoutout to Screen Junkies for giving us a few solid laughs. I wonder if the “Game of Thrones” hype will ever slow down.

My guess is it won’t anytime soon.