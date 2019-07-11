Houston Texans Will Reportedly Move Forward Without A General Manager

The Houston Texans will be doing something extremely rare within its front-office for the 2019-2020 season – the team will opt to move forward without a general manager, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to the report, the Texans will be dividing the workload between four members of the front-office including trades, contracts and other important financial responsibilities. In a league where the trade deadline, NFL Draft and extending contracts are extremely vital to team success, Texans fans should feel extremely uneasy entering the season.

The Houston Texans are not hiring a general manager for the 2019 season and instead will divvy up those responsibilities amongst existing front-office members such as Matt Bazirgan, James Liipfert, Chris Olsen and Jack Easterby, per league sources. But no GM in 2019 for Houston. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 10, 2019

I have a feeling head coach Bill O’Brien will have a lot more control of the team and its decisions moving forward. For a coach that has a career record of 43-41 including the playoffs, it is probably not the smartest idea to continue without signing a GM. (RELATED: Houston Texans Honor George H.W. Bush)

The Texans were just starting to figure things out after bouncing back from a 4-12 season with a 11-5 record and an AFC South divisional winner. Deshaun Watson was improving, DeAndre Hopkins continued to be elite, but now this news drops and fans should be shaking their heads.

Opposing general managers around the league should be already on the phones with Houston trying to fleece them of all its talented players including Jadeveon Clowney.

It was reported earlier this week that the Texans and the defensive star are expected to reach a deal, making him an unrestricted free agent next season.

#Texans and franchised DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney are not expected to reach a long-term deal by Monday’s 4 pm EST deadline to sign franchise players, per @AaronWilson_NFL. If no deal is reached, Clowney would be scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) July 9, 2019

Things are quickly taking a dark turn for a franchise that has never seen a super bowl parade. If the team is unable to extend the pro-bowl defensive talent, the Texans may unravel moving forward.

My advice: sign a general manager. Look at the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA, bring in a person who has done the job before and make a run at sports’ most prestigious prize.