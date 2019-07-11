Police Try To Keep The Peace As Protesters Swarm DC Streets

Supporters and protesters alike descended on Washington, D.C., en masse Saturday, clashing over free speech in the aftermath of July 4th celebrations throughout the city.

Proud Boys in polos and patriotic apparel showed up to demonstrate, as did Antifa members, clad in black masks, helmets and hoods. Police blocked the street and tried to keep the protesters apart, just as a torrential downpour drenched everyone.

Join the DCNF’s Matt Miller and Vincent Shkreli as they try to make some sense out of the chaos. Will they survive? (RELATED: POW! Watch ‘Batman & Robin’ Confront A DC Antifa Mob)

