REPORT: An Intruder Broke Into Buckingham Palace While The Queen Slept

A man entered Buckingham palace early Thursday morning as the Queen slept in her chambers.

The unidentified man, 22, scaled a fence to get into the Queen’s residence where he proceeded to bang on the doors, according to a report published by The Sun.

Police at Buckingham reportedly took around four minutes to make it to the scene to apprehend the man and figure out if he was armed. The time it took for police to get the situation under control reportedly caused panic at the castle, according to sources.

“There was an intruder at the Palace while the Queen lay sleeping in her bedroom and he was on the loose for a good few minutes before the cops arrested him,” an insider told The Sun. “He was determined to get inside the palace and was banging down the doors but, thank goodness, this time everything was locked up.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle Does Not Plan On Attending Royal Family Meeting With President Trump)

The intruder’s attempt comes almost 37 years after a man successfully broke into the Queen’s chambers. The palace is concerned the new attempt could have been a copycat.

“There is a genuine theory and very real fear that he could have been launching a copycat operation,” the source added.

This is the Queen of England we are talking about. You’d think she’d have much better security. A man shouldn’t even be able to make it onto the property of Buckingham Palace, much less the Queen’s residence itself.

Palace security needs to do better.