Entertainment Weekly Releases Photos From ‘It Chapter Two’

We have some photos from “It Chapter Two,” and the film looks like it’s going to be solid.

The plot of the highly-anticipated sequel, according to IMDB: “Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.” (RELATED: ‘It 2’ Teaser Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Scares)

As you all know, we already had a trailer drop awhile back.

Now, we’ve got another look at the Losers Club (starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader and more) as much older and Pennywise in a few new photos released by Entertainment Weekly. Take a look below.

You’ll float too. The Losers are back to battle Pennywise — but who will get the last laugh? Get an exclusive look at ‘IT Chapter Two’ in our special #ComicCon bonus issue, distributed throughout the weekend in San Diego: https://t.co/QuNFo2jevd #ITMovie Story by @clarkcollis pic.twitter.com/Qo55k18nZE — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 10, 2019

I can’t wait for “Chapter Two” to get released. The first one in the reboot didn’t really scare me much, but it was entertaining.

I’m always down for a fun coming-of-age story, especially when it involves a killer clown. That’s something I’m almost always going to check out.

You can catch “It Chapter Two” in theaters Sept. 6. Given the wide success of the first one, I think there’s a really high chance this one is also a home run.

Will it be scarier than the first? Who knows, but that won’t be a high bar to pass. Sound off in the comments if you plan on seeing it.