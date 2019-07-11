Joe Biden: ‘I Respect No Borders’

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he respects “no borders” in a foreign policy speech on Thursday, saying he would work as president to “extend our presence around the globe.”

“I respect no borders, and cannot be contained by any walls,” he said. “As president, I will do more than just restore the historic partnerships.”

WATCH:

Biden worked to draw a sharp contrast with President Trump in the address, as he laid out his foreign policy plan. Working with other countries doesn’t make us “suckers” he said, adding that he will “reimagine” the country’s relationships with others. (RELATED: Trump Trolls Democratic Presidential Candidates In Latest Tweet Thread)

Below is the full context of his remark on borders: