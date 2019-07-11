Michigan GOP Senate Candidate John James Raises Over $1.5 Million In Three Weeks

Michigan Republican Senate candidate John James raised more than $1.5 million in the first three weeks of his campaign, his campaign said in a press release Thursday.

The second quarter fundraising numbers saw James outpace incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters by a two to one margin, averaging $400,000 in donations a week, compared to just $200,000 for Peters. Peters raised a total of $2.4 million during the second quarter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Michigan Reporter Caught On Tape Saying ‘F**K Could You Imagine John James Winning?’)

“In less than a month, our grassroots army showed its strength and our momentum,” James said in a statement. “Michiganders want change.”

The James campaign said the money came from nearly 12,000 donors, with an average donation of $126. The campaign will donate 5% of the money to charity. (RELATED: Reporter Fired After Caught On Tape Saying ‘F**k Could You Imagine John James Winning’)

“My parents taught me that I must use my blessings to be a blessing to others. My military service taught me how,” James said.

The 37-year-old Army veteran announced his second Senate run last month. James ran for Michigan’s Class 1 Senate seat in 2018 against the state’s other Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in what was regarded as a surprisingly close race.

A first-term senator with low name recognition, Peters is considered one of the most vulnerable senate Democrats heading into the upcoming election cycle. The state of Michigan is expected to be crucial in determining both control of the Senate and the White House in 2020.

President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016, becoming the first Republican presidential nominee to do so since former President George H.W. Bush in 1988.