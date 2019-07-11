Justin Bieber Opens Up About If Kids Are In His Future

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot last year in a secret ceremony and already the hitmaker is talking about how one day he can see himself as a dad.

"Love dates with you [Hailey Bieber] baby..One day I'll be doing daddy daughter dates…..Not hinting at anything soon," the 25-year-old pop singer wrote in a post on Instagram, along with a sweet photo of the newlyweds at Disneyworld, according to E! News in a piece published Thursday.

"I'm not in a rush," he added. "I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

Bieber's bride, supermodel Hailey, clearly was touched by the post and responded in kind how she felt about spending time with him.

"Always have the most fun with you..," the 22-year-old model explained in the comments, along with a heart emoji.

It comes following an interview last year with Vogue Arabia, in which Mrs. Bieber talked about being married to the “Baby” hitmaker and the idea of starting a family.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” the supermodel shared. “I would say now that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.”

In 2011, Bieber himself said that he wanted to be married by 25 and/or starting to have kids.

“By 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family. I want to be a young dad,” Bieber shared. “I want to be able to have done what I wanted to do—to be successful, to do a movie or whatever. But if the time is right, I definitely want to be married by 25.”

As previously reported, Hailey and Bieber made headlines last September with reports that the two had tied the knot following a two-month engagement. In 2018, the pair had rekindled their relationship following Bieber’s split from Selena Gomez. The model and her now-husband dated for a time before breaking up in 2016.