Authorities Cite Kendrick Norton For Car Crash That Led To His Arm Being Amputated

Kendrick Norton has been cited for his alleged role in a car crash that resulted in his arm being amputated.

According to ESPN, the Miami Dolphins player was cited for improper lane change after he allegedly pulled in front of Maserati and sideswiped it with his truck. Norton eventually hit a concrete barrier and had to have arm amputated. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Player Kendrick Norton Has His Arm Amputated After Car Accident)

As I’ve said before, Norton should be thankful to be alive. After his arm was amputated, there’s no doubt his NFL career is over, but at least he’s still alive.

From the sounds of this accident, it sounds like Norton could have easily died. He won’t play another snap of football, but at least he has his life.

Now, he can start the extremely long road to recovery. The situation is awful. There’s just no other way to sum it up.

It’s absolutely awful. The young man was preparing for what would hopefully have been a long NFL career. Instead, he will now have to learn how to live life with only one arm.

Hopefully, he rises to the occasion and makes the best of a terrible situation.