Letter From Tupac To Madonna Set To Be Auctioned Off Starting At $100,000

A letter from Tupac to Madonna will be auctioned off after a legal battle.

The letter is a three-page note Tupac wrote to Madonna while he was in prison in 1995, according to a report published Thursday by CNN. Madonna and Tupac reportedly secretly dated years before he died.

“I must apologize to you,” Tupac wrote in the letter. “Because like you said I haven’t been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being. Not because I am evil or because you weren’t worthy but at the risk of sounding over dramatic, the effects of racism make it difficult for a young black man to properly show affection for an older white woman.”

Tupac died a year after he sent the letter to Madonna.

The letter is a part of a group of Madonna’s personal items being auctioned off by Gotta Have Rock and Roll. The items were given to the company by a former consultant to Madonna.

Bidding reached $100,000 in 2017 before Madonna reportedly filed an emergency court order to stop the auction. She won a temporary block on the auction. However, the Manhattan Supreme Court ruled the items were now considered Gotta Have Rock and Roll’s property and the sale could continue.

Auctioning reportedly resumes July 17.