Luke Kuechly Gets Shook By Little Kid During A Camp, Responds By Tackling Him

Carolina Panthers star Luke Kuechly got shook by a little kid in a recent video.

In an Instagram video posted by Kiante Cotton on Tuesday, the star linebacker for the Panthers got juked right out of his shoes by a little boy.

Obviously, he couldn’t let that stand. So, on the very next play, he immediately tackled the kid as soon as he touched the ball during the drill. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Watch the funny exchange below.

Kuechly really didn’t have a choice in this situation. He had to drop that kid. He just had to do it. If you get shook by a child, then you have to respond.

The real problem here is the NFL star was taking it easy at first. He just assumed he could close on anybody without much of an issue.

Clearly, that wasn’t the case and he got embarrassed in front of the whole country.

Secondly, why did the kid agree to go again? Did he not realize Kuechly only wanted a second go so that he could make it clear the young man had no shot?

When you shake an NFL star, you pack up your bags and just go home with the victory. You don’t give him the chance to make you pay for it.

Either way, I don’t think Kuechly’s teammates will let him live this down anytime soon.