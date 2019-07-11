Gigantic Shark Spotted Off The Coast Of Martha’s Vineyard. The Video Is Unbelievable

There is apparently a massive shark right off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

Twitter user Gregory Long posted a video Wednesday of a "25-30 foot" shark cruising around in the water in Martha's Vineyard, and it might be enough to make sure you never go in the ocean again.

Jaws does exist

Spotted off of Martha’s Vineyard #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/OI9bac9HTB — Gregory Long (@Yellowbusdecals) July 10, 2019

You need to kill that shark as quickly as possible. I don't care if you need to deploy a warship or a submarine or just start arming fishing boats.

I don’t care how the job gets done, but you need to make sure that thing dies. You can’t have a 30-foot shark just chilling in the ocean.

We can’t allow it.

Who the hell is going to feel safe in the ocean as long as that thing is alive? The answer is absolutely nobody with a functioning brain.

I’ve boycotted the ocean in the past for a variety of reasons, and you can go ahead and tack this shark’s existence right to the top of the list.

Get a warship geared up, and take that thing out ASAP.

I hate to kill it! Hate to do it! We just don’t have a choice. Kill the shark for the good of humanity.