This Coach Loves The Flag, Why Doesn’t Megan Rapinoe?

John Krupinsky, an assistant coach to a minor league hockey team in Conneticut, told his team that they should “respect” national anthems or “get the f— out.” While the aforementioned coach is adamant about honoring the national anthem and Old Faithful, Megan Rapinoe, one of the stars of the United States National Women’s Soccer Team (USNWT), is facing some backlash after disrespecting them.

Aside from the seemingly accidental flag-stomping incident, Rapinoe frequently kneels during the national anthem played at her games. And while ‘taking a knee’ has become the norm for many athletes who want to make a political statement without talking at all, Rapinoe is, also, openly vocal with her feelings regarding the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his administration.

Rapinoe has claimed she is “not f**king going to the White House” if President Trump invites the USNWT to join him in an event held to honor their success on the field. Furthermore, President Trump invited the team to the White House by way of tweet, but Rapinoe denied the opportunity for discussion with him, saying Trump is “excluding” her. Rapinoe went on to claim that she will be accepting opportunities to meet Democratic politicians, such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

