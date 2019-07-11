Meghan McCain Goes After Alan Dershowitz For His Ties To Jeffrey Epstein

Conservative Co-Host of “The View'” Meghan McCain went after renowned attorney Alan Dershowitz because of his past affiliation with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During a discussion over the recent Jeffrey Epstein arrest, McCain point blank said she doesn’t believe Dershowitz should be appearing on TV. (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Defends Role In Epstein Plea Deal)

“I also don’t think that people like Alan Dershowitz should be on TV right now while they’re being accused of being involved,” she declared. “A lot of people have a lot to answer for.”

Dershowitz defended Epstein during his 2008 trial and helped negotiate his lenient plea deal. The deal resulted in Epstein serving 13 months in prison and registering as a sex offender after pleading guilty to molesting underage girls.

In an interview with CBS on Monday morning, Dershowitz showed no regrets defending Epstein and says he wishes he could have gotten a better deal for Epstein.

“I would try to get a better deal. The job of a criminal defense attorney is to try to get the best possible deal,” Dershowitz said.

He added, “They cut the deal. For them, it was not a bad deal. They got him to register as a sex offender, pay vast amounts of money to all the women and get him to plead and go to jail and expose him for the world to see as a sex offender. I think the feds thought it was the best they could do.”

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers, alleged that Dershowitz was aware of his client’s crimes and was a participate in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

Dershowitz vehemently denies these allegations saying, “The same woman that accused me claimed to have had dinner with Bill Clinton and two underage girls on Jeffrey Epstein’s island, claimed to have met Al Gore and Tipper Gore. Secret Service records show that all of that is fantasy and made up. This is a woman with a long, long record of lying for money.”