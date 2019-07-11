North Carolina State Trustees Vote In Favor Of Selling Beer And Wine At Sporting Events

North Carolina State fans might soon be able to drink beer during football games.

According to WWAY3, the trustees at the school voted Wednesday to allow beer and wine sales during sporting events at the school.

The move comes after the state passed a law allowing schools sell booze.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NC State Wolfpack Football (@packfootball) on May 22, 2019 at 2:51pm PDT

Despite the fact that I have absolutely zero ties to NC State of any kind, I’m still very happy for them. It’s a win for freedom whenever a university allows beer sales during football games.

The fact it’s not allowed everywhere is honestly mind-boggling to me. It’s almost anti-American to not allow beer sales during football games.

We didn’t win WWII so that we couldn’t enjoy a cold Miller Lite during a Saturday game. This country is about freedom, and restricting beer sales is as anti-freedom as it gets.

Luckily, more and more schools are starting to get behind the pro-beer movement, and it seems like it could be the standard pretty much everywhere within a few years.

Once that happens, there’ll be no going back, and that’s great news for America. Football fans love the game and they love their beer.

It’s literally a match made in heaven. I’m not sure why any university would want to stop that kind of progress or get in the way of a fan and his drink.

Good for NC State for falling in line with the rest of programs out there that love freedom and care about their fans. As for everybody else, it’s time to shape up and get with the times.

People want their beer, and not selling it won’t do a damn thing to help attendance.