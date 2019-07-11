Odell Beckham Jr. Wears Outrageously Stupid Outfit To The ESPYs

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wore an absurd outfit Wednesday night to the ESPYs.

Beckham showed up to the prestigious award show wearing something that most closely resembled a brown paper grocery bag strapped to his chest. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I wish I was kidding, but I’m not. We all know OBJ can be a bit out there, but he’s also on a new team. You’d think he’d be less focused on his antics.

Apparently, that’s not the case. Take a look at the absurdity below.

I’m sure a ton of Browns fans are going to jump in the comments talking about high fashion, how much it cost and all that nonsense.

That only further proves my point. If OBJ actually spent real money on that outfit, then somebody needs to make sure everything is going okay in his life. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

I find it hard to believe anybody who is doing well would willing strap what looks like a paper bag to their chest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jul 7, 2019 at 4:42pm PDT

The man is so talented, but he always seems focused on things other than football. This is just the latest example.

Why can’t he just remain focused on winning and catching touchdowns and less on off-the-field antics? It really shouldn’t be hard, but it seems like we’re constantly talking about him for non-football reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jul 3, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

Of course, if he shows up and shows out when the season starts, then none of this matters. If he doesn’t, then fans have every right in the world to complain.