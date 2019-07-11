Ohio State Favored To Win The Big 10, Followed By Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska And Wisconsin

We have updated Big Ten football odds, and Ohio State is still at the top.

According to odds from BetOnline.ag, the Buckeyes lead the way at +110. Michigan followed in second place at +225, Penn State is an extremely distant third at +900 and Wisconsin and Nebraska are tied at +1400. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Opening odds to win the CFB Big 10 Championship (BetOnline): Ohio State +110

Michigan +225

Penn State +900

Nebraska/Wisconsin +1400

Michigan State +1800

Iowa +2200

Northwestern +2500

Purdue +3300

Minnesota +5000

Maryland/Indiana +6600

Illinois +15000

Rutgers +30000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) July 10, 2019

In odds released in early June, Ohio State was at +100, Michigan was at +200 and Penn State was all the way back at +1400.

Clearly there has been a bit of a shift in the past month as more and more stuff gets sorted out heading into the season.

As for the latest patch of odds, it’s clear to anybody with eyes that people are very high the Buckeyes. Not only are they the favorite, but they’re a solid amount ahead of Michigan.

When it comes to the Wolverines, oddsmakers really seem to think they’re the only team capable of hanging with OSU.

After that, there is a gigantic fall off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shea Patterson (@spatt_20) on Oct 21, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

I understand Wisconsin not being as high as Michigan and OSU. As a Badger fan, I still see things with clear eyes. We don’t deserve to have the highest odds, which will only make our payoffs that much better in the end.

Having said that, the odds being at +1400 is outrageous. Did half the team quit without anybody being told but the oddsmakers? Is Jonathan Taylor not playing?

Those are the only reasons that would justify the number being that low.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Jan 21, 2019 at 6:47pm PST

Keep doubting my Badgers. Doubt us all you want. We’ll just keeping grinding out, and then we’ll cash in when it’s all said and done.

See you at the end of the season when I’ll be counting my money.