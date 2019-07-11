Olivia Culpo Reveals She’s Tired Of The ‘Highlight Reel’ On Instagram

Model Olivia Culpo opened up about going through depression in an Instagram post.

Culpo, 27, revealed she recently went through a “difficult situation” that left her “mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt,” according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. The former Miss Universe posted two side by side photos showing the difference in her appearance between now and a couple of months ago.

“Looking at the difference between these two photos today, and thought it was important to share something with all of you. 2nd photo, a few months ago: I was depressed,” she captioned the photos. “I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn’t sleep, and couldn’t eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great.”

“I was going through a difficult situation that left me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt and it had taken its toll physically,” she added. (RELATED: Olivia Culpo Vacations In Mexico With Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey)

It was unclear if the “difficult situation” Culpo referenced was her public split from football player Danny Amendola.

Culpo claimed she wanted to share her the moments with her followers because she wants others to feel like it’s okay to share their troubles and was tired of the “highlight reel” that Instagram is.

“We are all more alike than we think, navigating life with similar ups and downs; good times and bad,” Culpo added. “We never really know what someone is going through, so it’s unfair to judge/compare.”