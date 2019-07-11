Pete Buttigieg Unveils New Plan Including Legalization Of Marijuana And Elimination Of Death Penalty

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg unveiled Thursday his “Douglass Plan,” which includes the legalization of marijuana and the elimination of the death penalty.

The Douglass Plan, named after abolitionist Frederick Douglass, was announced amid controversy in his hometown regarding a police shooting.

Named after American hero Frederick Douglass, this plan demands we take aggressive steps toward fulfilling long-broken promises of true equality, including reforming broken systems, strengthening access to credit, and injecting capital into the Black community.

Buttigieg discussed the reasoning behind the new plan on his website: reforming criminal justice systems and healthcare systems, injecting capital into the Black community and fulfilling the promise of true equity.

He stated that the Douglass Plan “focuses on Black Americans” but does not ignore the unique challenges impacting other communities as well.

In terms of criminal justice reform, Buttigieg plans to “eliminate incarceration for drug possession, reduce sentences for other drug offenses and apply these reductions retroactively, legalize marijuana and expunge past convictions.”

The 2020 candidate also plans to abolish both private prisons and the death penalty, reduce solitary confinement and restore the right to vote to those who were formerly incarcerated.

Regarding economic empowerment, Buttigieg outlined an initiative in the plan aimed at increasing the number of entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds. Specifically, the initiative hopes to triple the number of underrepresented entrepreneurs and create up to 3 million jobs both in minority communities and across the United States.

“When Black America experiences economic justice and opportunity, we all benefit. When our democracy works for Black America, it is a better democracy for all of us,” his campaign website states.

Buttigieg said in an interview for CNN that he does not want to win the candidacy without black support. "I'm interested in winning black support and deserving to win black support," Buttigieg said.

"If you're a white candidate, it is twice as important for you to be talking about racial inequity and not just describing the problem — which is fashionable in politics — but actually talking about what we're going to do about it and describing the outcomes we're trying to solve for," he told NPR.

In a tweet on Thursday, Buttigieg compared the Douglass Plan to the Marshall Plan and believes it could renew America.