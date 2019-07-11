Guess Who Wants To Stop Trash Talking In America? Yup — The Senator Whose Aide Called Mitch McConnell A Phrase Fit For A Toilet

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.Y.) promised to run a clean campaign devoid of the mudslinging that often comes with a race for the White House. You know, unite all Americans and stop the “trash talking Twitter trolling” crapola that happens just about everywhere. But such a promise is tough to keep in 2019 when the temptation to spew insults is so irresistible.

How quickly that promise was blown to dust.

This week, Tess Seger, a Booker aide, called Senate Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell a “piece of shit” on Twitter after McConnell told reporters that he isn’t the only politician whose ancestors had slaves and who didn’t support slavery reparations. He said he and former President Obama shared the same background and political stance.

McConnell was answering a question from NBC about McConnell’s great-great grandfathers owning at least 14 slaves.

The seething Booker aide attempted to fundraise off the situation. (RELATED: Booker Aide Calls Mitch McConnell A P.O.S.)

Booker, meanwhile, didn’t have a clue.

Kerry Picket, who writes for The Daily Caller and hosts SiriusXM Patriot 25, asked Booker directly about the matter. Booker’s spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Booker told Picket.

But maybe more importantly, Booker forgot about the promise he made to run an amiable campaign.

“I just want everybody to know, I’m going to run a raise about not what or who I’m against but who and what I’m for,” he said in a televised speech in February. “…I’m looking to unite Americans in this race.”

Booker added, “We’ve gotta stop the trash talking Twitter trolling tearing folks down.”

Hilarious. I wonder where calling someone a “piece of shit” falls under those parameters.