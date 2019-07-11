Here’s What People Are Saying About Taylor Swift’s Amazon Prime Day Concert

Taylor Swift performed at Amazon’s Prime Day concert Wednesday night from New York City and judging by the comments on social media by fans, it was a huge hit.
The 29-year-old singer definitely put on one heck of a show, leading off the night with her latest hit titled Me! which she followed up with another one of her greatest hits, “Blank Space” and the audience went insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
View this post on Instagram
Here’s how social media reacted:
“Ok, I’m a @taylorswift13 fan. #PrimeDayConcert,” Matt Dermott tweeted.
Ok, I’m a @taylorswift13 fan. #PrimeDayConcert pic.twitter.com/I5dW33IFIM
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) July 11, 2019
“The energy behind this! She really felt it tonight!! #TaylorSwift performing at Amazon’s Prime Day concert in NYC,” Perez Hilton wrote. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The energy behind this! She really felt it tonight!! #TaylorSwift performing at Amazon’s Prime Day concert in NYC! https://t.co/7GAVWfRu38 pic.twitter.com/bYUo1r2xmI
— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 11, 2019
queen @taylorswift13 closing out the show with shake it off confetti, a classic bby #primedayconcert pic.twitter.com/n9oQiksJnS
— Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) July 11, 2019
really extremely very not calm !!! @taylorswift13 @amazonmusic pic.twitter.com/RnMpPwt0rs
— Kristin Harris (@KristinHarris) July 11, 2019
Excuse me @taylorswift13 closing out #PrimeDayConcert and witnessing her and @DUALIPA made me cry pic.twitter.com/ymb73vlfEZ
— Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) July 11, 2019
Also this happened tonight! So cool look it’s @taylorswift13, @DUALIPA, & my forehead!! pic.twitter.com/3Bug3LDeVY
— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 11, 2019
Great moment captured between @taylorswift13 and @paulsidoti, never gets old pic.twitter.com/uLFEulsK1N
— Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) July 11, 2019
Commenters also seemed to think that the “Bad Blood” singer was one-hundred percent referencing her public feud with Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun over the ownership of her master recordings when she seemed to overemphasize a line about the “liars and the dirty, dirty cheats in the world” while singing “Shake It Off,” per Variety magazine. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)
Taylor Swift’s performance of “Shake It Off” is drawing attention after the singer strongly emphasized some key lyrics. #PrimeDayConcert. pic.twitter.com/8UFWUaCBOj
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2019
Me when @taylorswift13 just screamed “THE LIARS AND THE DIRTY DIRTY CHEATS OF THE WORLD” #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/Kv8bvDiTY7
— Tiffany Taylor (@_tiffanytaylor) July 11, 2019
THE SHADE OMFG I FELT THAT #PrimeDay #PrimeDayConcert pic.twitter.com/mdbINhFbU2
— Mich (@idsbslaps) July 11, 2019
And according to HuffPost, Swift even liked several of the posts on Tumblr, suggesting that she might have been in fact been referencing Braun.
TU | She’s liked some more pic.twitter.com/94jxRfLfnk
— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 11, 2019