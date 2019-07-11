Entertainment

Here’s What People Are Saying About Taylor Swift’s Amazon Prime Day Concert

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Taylor Swift performed at Amazon’s Prime Day concert Wednesday night from New York City and judging by the comments on social media by fans, it was a huge hit.

The 29-year-old singer definitely put on one heck of a show, leading off the night with her latest hit titled Me! which she followed up with another one of her greatest hits, "Blank Space" and the audience went insane.

 

Here’s how social media reacted:

“Ok, I’m a @taylorswift13 fan. #PrimeDayConcert,” Matt Dermott tweeted.

"The energy behind this! She really felt it tonight!! #TaylorSwift performing at Amazon's Prime Day concert in NYC," Perez Hilton wrote.

Commenters also seemed to think that the "Bad Blood" singer was one-hundred percent referencing her public feud with Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun over the ownership of her master recordings when she seemed to overemphasize a line about the "liars and the dirty, dirty cheats in the world" while singing "Shake It Off," per Variety magazine.

And according to HuffPost, Swift even liked several of the posts on Tumblr, suggesting that she might have been in fact been referencing Braun.

 