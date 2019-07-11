Here’s What People Are Saying About Taylor Swift’s Amazon Prime Day Concert

Taylor Swift performed at Amazon’s Prime Day concert Wednesday night from New York City and judging by the comments on social media by fans, it was a huge hit.

The 29-year-old singer definitely put on one heck of a show, leading off the night with her latest hit titled Me! which she followed up with another one of her greatest hits, "Blank Space" and the audience went insane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 11, 2019 at 12:19am PDT

Here’s how social media reacted:

“Ok, I’m a @taylorswift13 fan. #PrimeDayConcert,” Matt Dermott tweeted.

"The energy behind this! She really felt it tonight!! #TaylorSwift performing at Amazon's Prime Day concert in NYC," Perez Hilton wrote.

The energy behind this! She really felt it tonight!! #TaylorSwift performing at Amazon’s Prime Day concert in NYC! https://t.co/7GAVWfRu38 pic.twitter.com/bYUo1r2xmI — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 11, 2019

queen @taylorswift13 closing out the show with shake it off confetti, a classic bby #primedayconcert pic.twitter.com/n9oQiksJnS — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) July 11, 2019

Commenters also seemed to think that the "Bad Blood" singer was one-hundred percent referencing her public feud with Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun over the ownership of her master recordings when she seemed to overemphasize a line about the "liars and the dirty, dirty cheats in the world" while singing "Shake It Off," per Variety magazine.

Taylor Swift’s performance of “Shake It Off” is drawing attention after the singer strongly emphasized some key lyrics. #PrimeDayConcert. pic.twitter.com/8UFWUaCBOj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2019

Me when @taylorswift13 just screamed “THE LIARS AND THE DIRTY DIRTY CHEATS OF THE WORLD” #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/Kv8bvDiTY7 — Tiffany Taylor (@_tiffanytaylor) July 11, 2019

And according to HuffPost, Swift even liked several of the posts on Tumblr, suggesting that she might have been in fact been referencing Braun.