Russell Westbrook Traded To The Houston Rockets For Chris Paul And Draft Picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets completed a huge trade Thursday night involving Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook was traded for Chris Paul and first round picks in 2024 and 2026. The teams also swapped picks for 2021 and 2025.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

What an absolutely gigantic trade. Here we all were thinking the Miami Heat were most likely going to land the star guard, and now he’s on his way to Houston.

Westbrook is going to be teamed up again with his old teammate James Harden, and those two should have no problem scoring plenty of points together.

I’m honestly stunned right now. I just finished up some dinner, was watching a little “Stranger Things,” open up my phone and see Westbrook is going to the Rockets! The Rockets!

What is happening right now? This is just absolutely unreal.

It’s going to be unreal to see how Harden and Westbrook are together in the same backcourt again. It’s either going to be spectacular or it’s going to be awful.

There certainly isn’t much middle ground. What a wild day for the NBA.