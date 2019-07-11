Editorial

Russell Westbrook Traded To The Houston Rockets For Chris Paul And Draft Picks

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action against the Washington Wizards during at Capital One Arena on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets completed a huge trade Thursday night involving Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook was traded for Chris Paul and first round picks in 2024 and 2026. The teams also swapped picks for 2021 and 2025.

What an absolutely gigantic trade. Here we all were thinking the Miami Heat were most likely going to land the star guard, and now he’s on his way to Houston.

Westbrook is going to be teamed up again with his old teammate James Harden, and those two should have no problem scoring plenty of points together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

I’m honestly stunned right now. I just finished up some dinner, was watching a little “Stranger Things,” open up my phone and see Westbrook is going to the Rockets! The Rockets!

What is happening right now? This is just absolutely unreal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

It’s going to be unreal to see how Harden and Westbrook are together in the same backcourt again. It’s either going to be spectacular or it’s going to be awful.

There certainly isn’t much middle ground. What a wild day for the NBA.